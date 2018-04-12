SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €99.00 ($122.22) price objective by analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.50 ($129.01).

ETR:SAP opened at €86.84 ($107.21) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €81.37 ($100.46) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($124.32).

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sap-sap-pt-set-at-99-00-by-commerzbank.html.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.