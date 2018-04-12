Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sasol (SSL) Stock Price

News coverage about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sasol earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.0430178400029 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. UBS raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,575. The firm has a market cap of $23,145.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sasol has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This is a positive change from Sasol’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

