Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Savara in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 16.28. Savara has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.27, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.04.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 642.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 432,225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 112,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

