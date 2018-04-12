Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $33,606.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Yuri Pikover purchased 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SVRA opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $18,691,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,098,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $40,899,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

