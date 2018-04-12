SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2,055.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

MDY traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,520. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $305.45 and a twelve month high of $363.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

