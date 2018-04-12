Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund (EFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 211,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,074,000. Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund comprises 1.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund by 7,639.0% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 186,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,876 shares. Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sawtooth-solutions-llc-buys-shares-of-211471-ishares-msci-eafe-growth-index-efg-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.