Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd makes up approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 84,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,834. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 52 week low of $108.21 and a 52 week high of $111.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.2079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

