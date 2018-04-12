Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ishares Russell Mid Cap (IWP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,000. Ishares Russell Mid Cap makes up approximately 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ishares Russell Mid Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 590,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,274,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ishares Russell Mid Cap in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ishares Russell Mid Cap in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,792. Ishares Russell Mid Cap has a 52 week low of $101.80 and a 52 week high of $130.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ishares Russell Mid Cap (IWP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sawtooth-solutions-llc-invests-9-60-million-in-ishares-russell-midcap-growth-idx-iwp-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ishares Russell Mid Cap Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Russell Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Russell Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.