Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF (NUAG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.83% of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,969. NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

