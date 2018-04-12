SBM Offshore (SBFFY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.18

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Monday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of SBFFY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts.

