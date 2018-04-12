ScanSource (SCSC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ScanSource earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0395594465908 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCSC. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

SCSC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $893.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

