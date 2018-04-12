Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,180,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,310,266. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $479,441.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.94.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $38,636,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,812,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,584,853. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

