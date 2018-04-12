Schneider Electric (SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.71 ($95.94).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of SU stock traded up €0.78 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €72.30 ($89.26). 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($80.10) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($94.25).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

