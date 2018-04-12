Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

SCHN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 212,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.34, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.68%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 325.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by ValuEngine” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/schnitzer-steel-industries-schn-cut-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.