Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 212,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,181. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $862.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

