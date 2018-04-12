Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (SERE) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SERE traded up GBX 108.44 ($1.53) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 109.50 ($1.55). The company had a trading volume of 57,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,969. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr has a 52 week low of GBX 97.73 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.25 ($1.74).

About Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

