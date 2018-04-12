AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of AG Mortgage Investment worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.19. 45,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.32, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70. AG Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. AG Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 92.01%. AG Mortgage Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other AG Mortgage Investment news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $123,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-boosts-position-in-ag-mortgage-investment-mitt-updated-updated-updated.html.

AG Mortgage Investment Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.