Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO) Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 146,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,466. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/schwab-strategic-trust-scho-stake-lifted-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.