Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Schwab Strategic Trust makes up 1.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after buying an additional 830,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,665,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 12,872,028.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after buying an additional 901,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after buying an additional 185,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,919. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/schwab-strategic-trust-schp-shares-bought-by-friedenthal-financial-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.