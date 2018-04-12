Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Scorpio Tankers also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,862,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,105,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,536 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $32,371,000. Finally, Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $19,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 6,318,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,897. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.08, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.51%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

