Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 5,125,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,257,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.08, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,862,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,105,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,356,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 765,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,671,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

