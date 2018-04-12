Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) PT Set at $24.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BPY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.39 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,837.79, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 819,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 302,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) PT Set at $24.00 by Scotiabank” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/scotiabank-analysts-give-brookfield-property-partners-bpy-a-24-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.