Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Insider Scott Graeme Perry Buys 6,800 Shares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,552.00.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.13. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of C$454.69 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

