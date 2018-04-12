Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $36,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $27,573,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $258,834.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,749.77, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

