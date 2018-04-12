SCS Group (SCS) Issues Earnings Results

SCS Group (LON:SCS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (3.70) (($0.05)) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of £160.67 million during the quarter. SCS Group had a return on equity of 82.00% and a net margin of 6.64%.

SCS stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.90). The company had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,434. SCS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127.13 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

In other SCS Group news, insider Paul Daccus sold 517,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($3.01), for a total value of £1,101,499.68 ($1,556,890.01).

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on SCS Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price for the company.

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture and flooring products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

