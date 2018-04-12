Scudder Municiple Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Scudder Municiple Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Scudder Municiple Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

KTF opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Scudder Municiple Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Scudder Municiple Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Deutsche Municipal Income Trust.

