Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SBCF stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,259.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $175,615.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,572 shares in the company, valued at $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,063,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 657,993 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,470,000 after acquiring an additional 400,045 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 206,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

