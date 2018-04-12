Seagate Technology (STX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2018 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

4/3/2018 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seagate is the second-largest manufacturer of HDDs in the U.S., owing to strong demand and adoption of its storage drives. Hints of PC market stabilization as reflected in the latest reports from Gartner and IDC are a positive. Stabilization of the PC market by the research firms bodes well for memory shipments, particularly HDDs. We believe that Seagate’s recent NAND-supply deal with Toshiba will help it in developing advanced HDD, SSD and hybrid solutions. Also, its Nearline’s rapid adoption will boost Seagate’s competitive position against Western Digital. The company’s efforts in the improvement of areal density with the ramping up of its heat assisted magnetic recording (“HAMR”) technology are yet another positive. However, stiff competition in the disk drive marketand customer concentration remains major risk for Seagate.”

4/2/2018 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/2/2018 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2018 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Seagate Technology was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.12 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.12 price target on the stock.

Shares of STX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.85. 1,021,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,904.51, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,142 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,932,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,380 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,165 shares of company stock worth $36,119,792 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,072 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 925,813 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

