Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.05.

STX stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16,904.51, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $18,795,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $595,003.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 658,165 shares of company stock valued at $36,119,792. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,762 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

