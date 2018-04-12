Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price

Headlines about Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seanergy Maritime earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.2798389342641 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/seanergy-maritime-ship-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.