Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Resolute Energy Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Resolute Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Resolute Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

REN stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Resolute Energy has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.86, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/seaport-global-securities-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-resolute-energy-corp-ren-updated.html.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resolute Energy (REN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.