Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Matador Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

MTDR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $3,257.80, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,028,000 after purchasing an additional 804,173 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,157,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 639,074 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

