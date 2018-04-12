Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cann reissued a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,017. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $1,079,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,810,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

