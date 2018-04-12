SecureCoin Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SecureCoin has a market capitalization of $253,118.00 and $10.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, SecureCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00093332 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 8,518,341 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SecureCoin is securechain.info.

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

