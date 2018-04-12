SecureWorks (SCWX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.16-0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $512-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.29 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 guidance to (0.06-0.07) EPS.

Shares of SCWX opened at $9.01 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $654.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.90.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. BidaskClub cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SecureWorks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

