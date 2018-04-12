SecureWorks (SCWX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of SCWX opened at $9.01 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.18, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.90.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SecureWorks by 15.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SecureWorks by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

