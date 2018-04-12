Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,187 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199,256.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotia Howard Weill raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

