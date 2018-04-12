Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

BMY opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99,930.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-sells-1138-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-bmy.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.