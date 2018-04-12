Segro (SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Segro (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($9.05) price target on shares of Segro in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($9.05) price target on shares of Segro in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Segro from GBX 560 ($7.92) to GBX 620 ($8.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Segro from GBX 460 ($6.50) to GBX 570 ($8.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Segro to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 506 ($7.15) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Segro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.17 ($8.65).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 606.60 ($8.57) on Thursday. Segro has a 1 year low of GBX 447.40 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 612.80 ($8.66).

Segro (LON:SGRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.60 ($0.28) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The company had revenue of £334.70 million during the quarter. Segro had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 400.00%.

Segro Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

