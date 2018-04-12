SegWit2x Price Down 42.4% Over Last Week (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SegWit2x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007942 BTC on major exchanges including Negocie Coins, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. SegWit2x has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $36,451.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00791389 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012973 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00160870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057338 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X.

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Negocie Coins and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

