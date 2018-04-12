SEI Investments (SEIC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SEI Investments’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. While earnings estimates for the soon-to-be-reported quarter have not seen any revision lately, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned for organic growth, given its innovative and diverse global investment products and services. However, mounting expenses remains a big concern. The company expects expenses to continue rising due to additional investment spending on services. Further, increased exposure to fee-based revenues make us apprehensive.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on SEI Investments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. 202,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,329. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,330.33, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $408.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $1,581,634.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,493.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider N Jeffrey Klauder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,475,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,112. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

