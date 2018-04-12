Select Sands (SNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$8.32 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Shares of SNS stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Select Sands has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.83.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in silica sand Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

