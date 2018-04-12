Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable Sempra Energy to provide emission-free power to customers. Over the next five years, the company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $24.8 billion. Such strong capital investment strategies have led the company to outperform its broader industry in last three months. Its recent Oncor buyout has added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable the company to provide emission-free power to its customers. As for renewables, Sempra Energy is focused on adding solar, wind and hydro assets to its portfolio. However, the company continues to face headwinds in the form of stringent government regulations and operational risks.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.09.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.63 and a one year high of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $28,514.61, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $433,529.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $5,508,456.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 177,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,543.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

