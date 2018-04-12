Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,992. The company has a market capitalization of $28,514.61, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.63 and a one year high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $433,529.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $5,508,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 177,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,543.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 235,000 shares of company stock worth $23,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. UBS began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

