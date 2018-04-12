Serabi Gold’s (SRB) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

LON:SRB remained flat at $GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday. 70,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,090. Serabi Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.17 ($0.09).

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and gold sales company and a provider of support and management services to its operating subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the evaluation and development of gold projects in Brazil. It is involved in the development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil and the operation of the Palito gold mine in the Tapajos region of Brazil.

