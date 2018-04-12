Insider Selling: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells 2,869 Shares of Stock

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $86,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergio Cadavid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Sergio Cadavid sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $342,000.00.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,386. Jabil has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $5,006.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs decreased their target price on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 230,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

