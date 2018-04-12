Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,131,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $4,225,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

In related news, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $396,587.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Noel R. Wallace sold 126,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $9,318,709.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,549,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,805 shares of company stock worth $32,375,038. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 2,502,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,303. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The company has a market cap of $62,787.19, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1,716.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

