SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 703,032 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 106,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 1,499,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7,025.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

