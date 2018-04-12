SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 38.0% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.22. 1,219,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,564. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $185.64 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,677.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $246.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.04.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.29, for a total value of $2,003,058.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $899,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock worth $6,715,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

