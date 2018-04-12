Sharechain (CRYPTO:SSS) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 20th. Sharechain has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $7,321.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharechain token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and Mercatox. In the last week, Sharechain has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.01675260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005004 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017796 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001248 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Sharechain Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,023,561 tokens. Sharechain’s official website is www.sharechain.org.

Sharechain Token Trading

Sharechain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to purchase Sharechain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharechain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharechain using one of the exchanges listed above.

